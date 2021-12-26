Jordan Heading's Taichung beats Taiwan Beer for first win

TAICHUNG bagged a nice Christmas present with its first win in the T1 League, beating Taiwan Beer, 110-102, on Saturday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading had eight points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals as Taichung won its home debut for a 1-2 record.

Palestinian import Sani Sakakini paced the Suns with 29 points, nine boards, and three steals, Ting Sheng-ju added 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists, and Chen Wen-hung drained three treys, finishing wit 13 points.

Taichung survived the monster 35-point, 15-rebound performance from Diamond Stone as Taiwan Beer dropped to a 4-2 record.

Tony Mitchell added 27 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, as Chiang Yu-an got 18 points, five dimes, and four boards for the HeroBears.

The Suns will be back in action on Sunday against the Kaohsiung Aquas at the same venue.

New Taipei beats Toayuan

Meanwhile, New Taipei CTBC DEA scored an 85-72 victory over the Taoyuan Leopards at Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

Fil-Am forward Caelan Tiongson had nine points, 16 rebounds, and two assists for the Leopards, who suffered their third loss in four outings.

Chinese Taipei's naturalized player Abassi had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and two steals as New Taipei improved its record to 3-3.

Marlon Johnson had 15 points, 11 boards, and five steals, while Hsieh Ya-hsuan got 12 points, two assists, and two steals in the triumph.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had 25 points and four boards, as Du Yu-cheng poured 12 points and five rebounds as he led the Leopards fell to a 1-3 record.

Taoyuan will try to redeem itself on Sunday against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, still at the same venue.

