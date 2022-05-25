Jordan Heading helps Taichung beat New Taipei in Game 1 of T1 semis

JORDAN Heading drained two treys as the Taichung Wagor Suns closed in on the T1 League Finals with a 102-96 win over New Taipei CTBC DEA on Tuesday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie shooter had 15 points, four rebounds, and two assists as the Suns took Game One of the best-of-three semis.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini led No. 2 seed Taichung with 33 points, 10 boards, and five assists, while Anthony Tucker contributed 30 points and 10 rebounds in the escape.

Tucker scored the final six points for the Suns as he took over late and deny New Taipei's rally after engaging in a close 96-94 affair in the final 1:24.

Game Two is on Thursday at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

Hsieh Ya-hsuan paced New Taipei with 20 points in the losing effort.

