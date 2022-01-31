Jordan Heading sustains streak as Taichung scores fifth straight win

JORDAN Heading once again waxed hot and anchored the Taichung Wagor Suns to a 98-95 squeaker over the Tainan TSG GhostHawks on Sunday at the CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard shot 6-of-9 from deep, finishing with a game-high 28 points, to go with seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals as Taichung scored its fifth straight victory.

Palestinian forward Sani Sakakini remained solid as ever with 22 points, 11 boards, six assists, and three steals, while Julian Wright added 13 points, seven rebounds, three dimes, and three blocks to help the Suns,the hottest team in the T1 League, rose to a 7-3 record.

The loss spoiled the monster game from naturalized Taiwanese Will Artino, who had 41 points and 20 rebounds for Tainan.

Former Ginebra import Charles Garcia also had 21 points and six boards in the GhostHawks defeat that sent them down to a 2-8 card.

Meanwhile, Jason Brickman found himself caged once again as the Kaohsiung Aquas suffered back-to-back losses, this time bowing to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears, 100-94, at Kaohsiung Arena.

The Fil-Am playmaker was checked once again as he was held to just seven points despite collecting 10 assists, six rebounds, and four steals as Kaohsiung sunk to an 8-3 slate.

Ramon Galloway delivered a superb game for Taiwan Beer with his 38 points, seven assists, and five steals, while Diamond Stone provided support with his double-double of 28 points, 14 boards, and three blocks for the HeroBears which rose to 7-4.

Kaohsiung leaned on Mindaugas Kupsas, who poured in 27 points and 15 rebounds in the defeat.

Taoyuan Leopards, featuring Fil-Am forward Caelan Tiongson, will see these two teams next weekend with Kaohsiung on Saturday and Taichung on Sunday, both at the Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

