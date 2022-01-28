Jordan Heading fires 28 as Taichung repeats over Kaohsiung

JORDAN Heading and the Taichung Wagor Suns dominated the Kaohsiung Aquas in the second half on the way to a 104-89 victory on Friday in the T1 League at Kaohsiung Arena.
The Gilas Pilipinas guard tallied 28 points, four assists, and three rebounds, scoring 13 in Taichung's 31-point third quarter that turned a tight 49-42 halftime lead into an 80-63 spread with one quarter left to play.
Heading on fire
Heading, who hit three three-pointers, again got the better of Fil-Am guard Jason Brickman who was held to just seven points, 12 assists, and five rebounds for Kaohsiung in their third meeting in Taiwan.
The win snapped the Aquas' five-game win streak, sending the league leaders down to a 9-2 record while pushing the Suns up to 6-4 after their fourth straight win.
The Suns are the only team in the league to score a win over the mighty Aquas as they replicated their 93-88 escape back in Dec. 29. Kaohsiung won the first meeting over Taichung, 92-81, last Dec. 19.
Lithuanian center Mindaugas Kupsas paced the home team with a 31-point, 21-rebound double-double. Kaohsiung shot a horrid 16.3-percent from deep.
Taichung can extend its win run on the road on Sunday against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks at CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium while Kaohsiung will host the Taiwan Beer HeroBears.
