Jordan Heading drops 12 as Taichung makes it back-to-back wins

TAICHUNG Wagor Suns earned back-to-back wins in the T1 League after a close 108-102 victory over the Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading did not need to do too much in this game as he finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists to help the home side rise to a 9-6 record.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini put Taichung on his back with his 29 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with 14 boards, and three assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also chipping in was Anthony Tucker who fired 20 points, seven steals, six rebounds, and five assists in the Suns triumph.

The win asserted Taichung's mastery of Taoyuan after taking the 101-74 win last Jan. 9 and a 119-115 squeaker back in Jan. 16.

Tiongson heroics not enough

Caelan Tiongson did his best to stop the skid for the Leopards but his 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists weren't enough to save them from a ninth straight defeat.

Continue reading below ↓

John Gillon paced Taoyuan with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Deyonta Davis also registered a double-double of 19 points, 18 boards, and five blocks in the defeat which sunk it to a 1-11 card.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Both teams will return to action on Monday with Taichung facing league leaders Kaohsiung Aquas, while Taoyuan meeting the Tainan TSG GhostHawks.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.