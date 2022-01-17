Jordan Heading catches fire as Taichung repeats over Taoyuan

JORDAN Heading caught fire for the Taichung Wagor Suns, draining eight triples in a 119-115 victory over the Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday in the T1 League at Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard made eight of his 14 shots from deep, finishing with 32 points on top of 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks as Taichung scored back-to-back wins over Taoyuan.

Heading delivered the dagger three with 53.0 seconds left to make it a 113-106 lead for the Suns and stave off the Leopards' late rally.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini led Taichung with 35 points, shooting 12 for 13 from the free throw line, while making 20 boards and six dimes as Taichung improved to a 4-5 card.

Ting Sheng-ju added 22 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, Su Yi-chin got 11 points, seven boards, and five dimes, and Chen Ching-huan had 10 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe.

Troy Williams led Taoyuan with 31 points on 6-of-15 clip from downtown, with 11 rebounds and two steals, while John Gillon had 29 points, 11 assists, and seven boards.

Du Yu-cheng added 20 points and three rebounds, while Tsai Yang-ming had 16 points and four boards in the loss that kept the Leopards at the bottom of the standings at 1-8.

Caelan Tiongson had three points, six rebounds, and three assists off the bench, fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Taoyuan will try to snap this six game-losing streak against the New Taipei CTBC DEA on Saturday, before Taichung takes on New Taipei on Sunday. Both games will be at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

