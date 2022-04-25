Jordan Heading fires 44 as Taichung beats Tainan to claim no. 2 seed

JORDAN Heading erupted for 44 points as the Taichung Wagor Suns locked up the No. 2 spot in the T1 League with a 119-111 victory over the Tainan TSG GhostHawks on Sunday at CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie gunner went 6 for 17 from downtown, to go with seven rebounds and two assists in the Suns' third consecutive win.

Anthony Tucker had 26 points, 11 assists, and five boards, while Sani Sakakini and Ting Sheng-ju both had 16 in the win.

Taichung improved its record to 18-9 and will head to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, while Tainan stayed at the bottom of the six-team standings at 6-22.

The Suns face the Taoyuan Leopards in its penultimate game on Friday.

Naturalized center Will Artino poured 30 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists, as Charles Garcia and Marcus Gilbert fired 25 points each for the GhostHawks.

Caelan Tiongson still out

Caelan Tiongson missed his fifth game for Taoyuan Leopards, sitting out their 132-119 defeat to New Taipei CTBC DEA at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

Continue reading below ↓

Troy Williams led the Leopards with 30 points, seven rebounds, and six assiss to sink to 6-19.

Marlon Johnson paced New Taipei with 30 points, 16 boards, and five assists to remain at third place with a 15-12 record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.