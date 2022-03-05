Jordan Heading drains two treys as Taichung pulls off squeaker

JORDAN Heading and the Taichung Wagor Suns bounced back with a 113-105 victory over New Taipei CTBC DEA in the T1 League Saturday at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

The Fil-Aussie gunner shot 2-of-7 from deep to end up with 12 points, eight rebounds, and three assists as Taichung forced a tie for third place with the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at 10-7.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini dropped a triple-double effort of 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, while Anthony Tucker almost had his own triple-double performance with his 20 points, 10 boards, and nine dimes in the big win.

Chen Ching-huan topscored for the Suns with 26 points on 6-of-9 shooting from distance, alongside four rebounds and and four steals in the conquest.

Cleanthony Early poured 37 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Abassi got 17 points, five boards, and five assists in the New Taipei loss, which dropped it to a 12-7 card.

Taichung will take a week-long break before facing Tainan TSG GhostHawks at its homecourt at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium next Saturday.

