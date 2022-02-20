Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Jordan Heading hits 10 treys in crucial Taichung home win

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Jordan Heading was on fire for Taichung.

    JORDAN Heading exploded for 36 points as Taichung Wagor Suns earned a 115-95 bounce back win over the Taiwan Beer HeroBears in the 2021-22 T1 League on Sunday at the University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

    The Filipino guard was on fire the whole game, draining 10 three-pointers while collecting four rebounds and two assists to lead the visitors to the 20-point rout.

    Hot hands

    Heading's hot hands was key in Taichung's breakway. His three-pointer at the 7:47 mark of the fourth quarter broke the game wide open at 93-77.

    Palestinian star Sani Sakakini was a perfect complement for Heading with his 18 points, 12 boards, and six dimes, while Anthony Tucker also provided support with his 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.

      The Suns rose to an 8-6 record ahead of their clash against the Taoyuan Leopards next week - the same record as the HeroBears who got 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists from Ramon Galloway.

      Diamond Stone added 18 points and seven boards in the loss.

