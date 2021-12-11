Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Jordan Heading left off Taichung Suns roster as T1 season begins

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Taichung Suns

    TAICHUNG makes its season debut in the T1 League in Taiwan on Saturday without Jordan Heading.

    The Fil-Aussie was not on the roster for Taichung's game against the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

    Heading was also not fielded in the Suns' preseason games, as well as in the team's teasers hyping up the season.

    It's just the latest in the curious case of the Gilas Pilipinas guard who ran into trouble when he signed a contract with the Taiwanese club in October.

    Jordan Heading impressed in his short spell with Gilas Pilipinas.Jordan Heading, who has missed the T1 preseason games, is not on Tiachung's opening-day roster.

      The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) flagged the move stating that Heading "has a 'live' legal contract with the SBP until March 2023," while the club insisted that it has "complied with all the legal requirements and [the signing has been done] in compliance with the Fiba International Basketball General Transfer Regulations."

      The Suns imports Alonzo Gee and Donte Greene are also still not with the team.

      That puts more pressure on the shoulders of Palestinian star Sani Sakakini in leading Taichung to its first win.

      PHOTO: Taichung Suns

