Former NCAA top rookie Jonathan Banal named coach of Rizal in MPBL

FORMER NCAA Rookie of the Year Jonathan Banal has been appointed as the new head coach of the Rizal Golden Coolers for the next season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

It's the biggest break to date for the 31-year-old, who previously served as the team manager and will replace Jayvee Gayoso at the helm for the Xentro Mall-backed crew.

Banal is the head coach of the Philippine Navy women's basketball team in the WNBL and currently works behind coach Yong Garcia at Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The son of multi-titled coach Koy Banal was recently added to the staff of coach Randy Alcantara for his alma mater Mapua for the next NCAA season.

Rizal struggled in the past 2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup as it could only muster a 7-22 record, good for dead last in the North Division.

The team, however, is hoping for big things in the future, especially after signing Cebuano scorer Eloy Poligrates in the offseason.