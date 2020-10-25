Franky Johnson hits winner vs Pasig as Butuan takes 3x3 title

MISFIRING all game long, Franky Johnson buried the most important bucket of all.

The Fil-Am guard connected from way out with 17.4 seconds to lead Uling Roasters-Butuan City over the Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, 21-20, and to the Leg 3 championship in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM on Sunday at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

Johnson cooled off after a blazing performance in the earlier rounds, only mustering six points. But he still had the courage to take the biggest shot of the night, helping Butuan take home the P100,000 cash prize.

"Before that, I missed about five twos in a row. It's just a shooters mentality. I'll just keep on shooting," said Johnson.

The victory atoned for Butuan's bridesmaid finish in Leg 1 as it finally broke through in the 2020 season.

"Tinitignan namin kung ano yung kaya namin gawin sa opensa at depensa. Pinagaaralan namin yung team namin kaya yung results ganun, nanalo kami," said veteran guard Chico Lanete, who led his side with eight points in the title match.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, wag niyo i-doubt yung sarili niyo kasi may chance pa tayo, pwede pa tayong bumawi, at ito nga yung resulta."

Chris de Chavez added four points, while JR Alabanza contributed three on top of his superb presence down low.

The path to the top, however, didn't come easy, especially against this hard-nosed Pasig side which proved to be as scrappy as they come.

Cedrick Ablaza and Jeckster Apinan scored seven each for the Realtors.

This victory capped an excellent showing by Johnson, who also carried Butuan to a 21-18 victory over Bacolod Master Sardines in the semis.

Pasig earlier dethroned two-leg champions Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City in the quarterfinals, before silencing Palayan City Capitals, 21-9 in the semis.

The scores:

BUTUAN 21 - Lanete 8, Johnson 6, De Chavez 4, Alabanza 3.

PASIG 20 - Ablaza 7, Apinan 7, Bautista 5, Apreku 2.