John Wilson drops first-ever VisMin triple-double as Clarin rips Iligan

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- John Wilson dropped the first-ever triple-double in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup as Clarin demolished Iligan, 98-65, Tuesday evening at the Pagadian City Gymnasium here.

Wilson all-around game

Wilson displayed all facets of his game with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists as Sto. Niño took sole possession of the top spot with an immaculate 4-0 win-loss record.

Eight players scored as Clarin cruised to a 29-11 first quarter and never looked back on its way to a wire-to-wire victory.

The league-leaders would then open up the ensuing frame on a 10-0 blast to build a commanding 28-point spread, 39-11.

Clarin put on a defensive show, limiting their opponents below 20 points in the first three periods.

Joseph Eriobu was a consistent man for Sto. Niño, giving yet another impressive performance of 16 points and six rebounds, while Carlo Lastimosa added 15.

Joseph Eriobu tries to get a shot up in traffic.

Pamboy Raymundo also joined the party with 13 points and eight assists while Jayvee Marcelino showed another solid performance off the bench with 12 points and four rebounds.

Joel Lee Yu and Wilson Baltazar went to produce their normal numbers with 15 and 13 points, respectively, but a combined 10-of-27 from the field.

The Archangels still couldn't solve the win riddle, slipping to 0-5.

Clarin aims for five straight tomorrow when they face the skidding Kapatagan at 4pm. Iligan battles another powerhouse in its next game on Friday, 2 pm.

The Scores:

Clarin 98 - Wilson 19, Eriobu 16, Lastimosa 15, Raymundo 13, Marcelino 12, Palattao 7, Hayes 7, Pagente 2, Fuentes 2, De Mesa 2, Mangahas 2, Berdan 1, Pancho 0, Santos 0, Lucernas 0.

Iligan City 65 - Lee Yu 15, Baltazar 13, Marata M. 8, Canon 8, Montecalvo 6, Ballon 6, Ordeniza 3, Dionson 2, Reyes 2, Benitez 2, Ardiente 0, Tagolimot 0, Suarez 0, Pinas 0, Andor 0.

Quarterscores: 29-11, 52-28, 73-43, 98-65.

