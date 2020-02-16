John Wilson leads late rally as San Juan nips Pasay to close in on division semis

JOHN Wilson scored eight of San Juan's final nine points to pull off a come-from-behind 75-74 win over Pasay and move closer to the North Division semifinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Cup.

The veteran sniper emerged the hero with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals to help the Knights come back from a 14-point deficit against the Voyagers.

Mike Ayonayon led San Juan with 15 points, five assists, two rebounds, and two steals, as Larry Rodriguez tallied 11 points and nine boards.

Jhonard Clarito came off the bench and also did his damage with 13 points and nine rebounds, none bigger than his split with 8.8 seconds left to put the game away late for the defending champions.

"No. 1 yung defense, nakakuha kami ng mga turnovers doon kay (Jaypee Belencion), yung mga forced shots nila plus yung hustle ng mga player talagang hindi gumive up," said coach Randy Alcantara.

Continue reading below ↓

The Go for Gold-backed Knights have a chance to sweep the best-of-three quarterfinals series on Thursday at AUF Gym in Angeles.

San Juan found itself down by 14, 29-15, early in the second period.

But the Knights kept on chipping away the lead, with Orlan Wamar's triple with 4:24 left knotting the score at 64 before Clarito scored the go-ahead bucket as they seized control of the game late.

"Maganda yung pinakita ng Pasay on both ends, offense and defense. Na-execute nila yung plays nila plus yung depensa nila from pressure to zone," lamented Alcantara as he turns his attention to Game Two.

Achie Inigo carried Pasay with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Elmar Moradas also had 13 points, while Jaypee Belencion got 11 points and four boards in the defeat.

The scores:

San Juan 75 - Ayonayon 15, Clarito 13, Rodriguez 11, Wilson 11, Estrella 8, Wamar 7, Isit 6, Aquino 4, Tajonera 0, Victoria 0, Pelayo 0, Reyes 0, Gabawan 0, Bunag 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Pasay 74 - Inigo 24, Moradas 13, Belencion 11, Ilagan 9, Reverente 8, Lastimosa 3, Chan 2, Lasquety 2, Pasia 2, Opiso 0.

Quarterscores: 13-24; 28-36; 53-60; 75-74.