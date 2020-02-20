JOHN Wilson made sure that history won't repeat itself as he led San Juan to a 74-67 victory over Pasay and into the North Division semifinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs on Thursday at AUF Gym in Pampanga.

With San Juan locked in a tight 62-all affair, the veteran sniper sparked an 11-2 finishing kick that enabled the Knights to grab a 73-64 lead with 17.5 seconds remaining en route to a sweep of the best-of-three series.

Wilson was all over the floor with his 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Knights, who won the series opener, 75-74, last Saturday.

Jhonard Clarito also had a double-double of his own with 13 markers and 12 boards to make up for the ejection of Larry Rodriguez, who was whistled for his second technical foul at the 2:58 mark of the third frame.

"Noong nawala si Larry Rodriguez, yung mga bench players nag-deliver. Naging ready lang talaga ang lahat at lumabas yung character nila sa endgame," said coach Randy Alcantara. "Naging composed sila at importante yun sa playoffs."

Orlan Wamar contributed 10 points for San Juan, which now awaits the victor of the Pampanga-Bataan quarterfinals.

Dhon Reverente carried the Voyagers with 23 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block. Jan Jamon recorded 11 points and four boards in the loss.

The scores:

SAN JUAN 74 - Wilson 17, Clarito 13, Wamar 10, Rodriguez 8, Isit 7, Victoria 7, Estrella 5, Bunag 3, Reyes 2, Gabawan 2, Marquez 0.

PASAY 67 - Reverente 23, Jamon 11, Inigo 7, Moradas 6, Belencion 5, Chan 5, Ilagan 4, Opiso 4, Lasquety 2, Lastimosa 0, Pasia 0, Vitug 0.

Quarters: 17-10, 32-22, 44-42, 74-67.