    Basketball

    John Wilson catches fire late as San Juan beats Pasay to reach North semis

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago

    JOHN Wilson made sure that history won't repeat itself as he led San Juan to a 74-67 victory over Pasay and into the North Division semifinals in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup playoffs on Thursday at AUF Gym in Pampanga.

    With San Juan locked in a tight 62-all affair, the veteran sniper sparked an 11-2 finishing kick that enabled the Knights to grab a 73-64 lead with 17.5 seconds remaining en route to a sweep of the best-of-three series.

    Wilson was all over the floor with his 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Knights, who won the series opener, 75-74, last Saturday.

    Jhonard Clarito also had a double-double of his own with 13 markers and 12 boards to make up for the ejection of Larry Rodriguez, who was whistled for his second technical foul at the 2:58 mark of the third frame.

    "Noong nawala si Larry Rodriguez, yung mga bench players nag-deliver. Naging ready lang talaga ang lahat at lumabas yung character nila sa endgame," said coach Randy Alcantara. "Naging composed sila at importante yun sa playoffs."

    Continue reading below ↓

    Orlan Wamar contributed 10 points for San Juan, which now awaits the victor of the Pampanga-Bataan quarterfinals.

    Dhon Reverente carried the Voyagers with 23 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and a block. Jan Jamon recorded 11 points and four boards in the loss.

    The scores:

    SAN JUAN 74 - Wilson 17, Clarito 13, Wamar 10, Rodriguez 8, Isit 7, Victoria 7, Estrella 5, Bunag 3, Reyes 2, Gabawan 2, Marquez 0.

    PASAY 67 - Reverente 23, Jamon 11, Inigo 7, Moradas 6, Belencion 5, Chan 5, Ilagan 4, Opiso 4, Lasquety 2, Lastimosa 0, Pasia 0, Vitug 0.

    Quarters: 17-10, 32-22, 44-42, 74-67.

