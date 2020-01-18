A year older, John Wilson proving to be a true leader in San Juan title bid

ILOILO -- San Juan isn't the defending champion for nothing, and John Wilson is at the forefront of that uprising.

Just take the Knights' 84-65 whipping of Davao Occidental Tigers on Saturday.

It was supposed to be a nip-and-tuck affair in the first meeting between the Finals protagonists in the Datu Cup, yet San Juan wasted no time imposing its will, jumping to a lead as high as 26, 43-17, in the first half.

Even when the Tigers were making a run in the fourth quarter, slicing the lead down to eight, 65-57, with 6:06 left, the Knights had more than enough to fend off that rally.

And the calming voice in the middle of the madness? No one else but Wilson.

"Sabi ko nga, gawin natin yung ginagawa natin nung first half which is move the ball at paigtingin yung team defense," he said, with that timeout stabilizing the fort for San Juan before it unleashed a telling 13-0 strike that made it a decisive 78-57 lead with 3:55 remaining.

Continue reading below ↓

Wilson's leadership has been valuable for the Knights this 2019-2020 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup, with him leading the way for Go for Gold-backed squad as they reign atop the North Division with their 23-3 record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In this game, those qualities meant more than his 14-point and 7-rebound production, but what meant more for Wilson was the win -- a fitting gift as he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Continue reading below ↓

His numbers also mean little for the veteran from Jose Rizal University. To the 6-foot-2 gunslinger, as long as the team continues its run of success, he's more than fine with it.

"Credit para sa amin yan as a team. Yun talaga kailangan eh, di naman pwedeng ako nang ako every game. Kailangan talaga may mag-step up na malay mo, one of these days na off-night ako. Guys like (Orlan) Wamar stepped up, three games na siyang maganda ang nilalaro. Happy ako para sa kanya kasi nagwo-work yung effort niya and yung workout sa practice," he said.

It's also what coach Randy Alcantara takes pride on, with his backcourt led by Wilson picking up the slack game-in and game-out, especially on the defensive end.

"Sinabi ko naman sa kanila, alam niyo ang role niyo dito," he said. "Hindi lahat parehas ng playing time, pero kung tatrabahuin niyo ang depensa, yung offense darating na lang. Maraming titira, pero kailangan ko trabahuin yung depensa."

Continue reading below ↓

Against Davao Occidental, San Juan also got big contributions on both ends from Orlan Wamar and Renzo Subido, as well as sparks from Mike Ayonayon, CJ Isit, and Andoy Estrella late.

To Wilson, it's a positive sign that his fellow guards are understanding that more than the shots, it's the stops that matter more.

And if the Knights can continue to do this, he won't be surprised that his side will soon be back in the Finals and in a prime position to win another title.

"Sabi ko nga, mas pinag-importansyahan namin yung team defense para talaga makabalik kami sa finals. Yun lang naman talaga bubuhay sa amin, yung team defense. Andun pa rin yung composure," said Wilson.