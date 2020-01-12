John Wilson becomes first player to reach MPBL 1,000-point milestone

San Juan-Go for Gold star John Wilson etched his name in Chooks-to-Go/MPBL history when he became the first player in the two-year-old league to reach the 1000-point club on Saturday.

Heading to their match-up against the Pasig Sta. Lucia-Realtors, the 32-year-old swingman was not aware of the milestone he was about to reach.

It was only when a staff member approached him right before tipoff that he became fully aware of what was about to unfold. However, instead of forcing things, Wilson stuck to the game plan and let things come to him.

“Actually nung magju-jump ball nga e, binulungan ako nung isang staff na kailangan ko four points lang,” shared Wilson, a native of Binangonan Rizal. "Sabi ko, ‘Relax lang, darating naman yun e.’"



"So hindi ko naman masyadong pinilit na parang umi-score ng umi-score, dumating lang talaga na na-shoshoot ko naman yung mga tira ko," added the NCAA Season 86 MVP out of Jose Rizal University.

Wilson drained a jumper right in the opening minute of the match to close in on the milestone. He then reached the feat after swishing a three-pointer in the 4:35 mark of the same quarter.

“Very blessed na ako yung unang player na naka-reach ng one thousand. Happy naman ako sa performance ko kasi pinaghihirapan ko naman talaga yung every game,” said Wilson, who now has 1,020 points under his name.

Wilson – who was drafted by Barangay Ginebra seventh overall in 2010 – finished with 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists in steering San Juan past Pasig, 109-99, en route to a league-best 22-3 win-loss standing.

The victory also put a thin gap between the Knights and second-placed Manila, which tote a 21-4 card in the Northern Division.

In other games, Gab Banal’s triple-double performance led Bacoor to a dominant 98-67 victory over Muntinlupa while Bacolod revived its playoff chances with a 96-89 victory against Basilan.