John Lloyd Clemente, Omar John lead way as NU keeps UE winless

NATIONAL University claimed back-to-back wins in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, turning back University of the East, 79-64, on Sunday in San Juan.

John Lloyd Clemente nailed three treys and finished with 16 points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Senegalese big man Omar John registered 12 points, 11 boards, and three blocks.

Rookie LA Casinillo made all three attempts from the three-point line, finishing with 11 points as he sparked the Bulldogs' 11-2 finish in the third frame to turn a close 49-47 lead to a 60-49 advantage heading into the payoff period.

"At least unti-unti, nakukuha na namin yung gusto naming mangyari as coaches, but still a long way to go and work-in-progress pa rin kami," said coach Jeff Napa.

The big win allowed NU to move up to a 2-0 record in Group A, while keeping UE at the cellar at 0-3.

Abdul Sawat paced the Red Warriors with 13 points and five rebounds.

The scores:

NU 79 - Clemente 16, John 12, Casinillo 11, Enriquez 9, Padrones 9, Galinato 8, Malonzo 5, Minerva 4, Mahinay 2, Yu 2, Gulapa 1, Tibayan 0, Manansala 0, Antalan 0.

UE 64 - Sawat 13, Antiporda 9, K. Paranada 8, Payawal 8, Lorenzana 8, Pagsanjan 7, N. Paranada 6, Beltran 5, Abatayo 0, Tulabut 0, de Leon 0, Guevarra 0, Cruz 0, Chan 0, Tomas 0.

Quarterscores: 21-14; 38-34; 60-49; 79-64.

