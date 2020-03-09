Adamson stops UST to force UAAP girls basketball title decider

ADAMSON showed no quit and forced a deciding match in the UAAP Season 82 girls basketball finals with a 79-74 win over University of Santo Tomas Monday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Mythical Team member Joan Camagong had 29 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Lady Baby Falcons extended the series to a Game Three.

Kat Agojo and Abegail Amdad collected 12 points and nine boards each to make up for the silent showing from MVP Cris Padilla, who could only muster 10 points on 3 of 14 shooting.

Adamson lost hold of a 10-point lead, 74-64 with 4:03 remaining, allowing UST to cut the deficit to just three in the final minute, 77-74.

The Junior Golden Tigresses, unfortunately, could not capitalize on their chances as Bridgette and Claudine Santos botched their attempts before Camagong iced the game for the Lady Baby Falcons on the line in the last 11.9 ticks.

"Lesson we learned sa first game was to control our emotions. Kasi with that kind of attitude, sa ginawa namin ang pangit ang kinalabasan," said coach Ewon Arayi as her side atoned from their 73-68 Game One loss that snapped their perfect six-game win run in the maiden staging of the girls basketball tournament.

"This time sabi ko sa mga bata, please control your emotions."

Game Three is set on Friday at the same venue.

Nicole Dagangan led UST with 23 points, seven assists and six rebounds, as twin sister Erika registered 17 points and 10 boards.

The scores:

Adamson 79 - Camagong 29, Agojo 12, Amdad 12, Carcallas 10, Padilla 10, Miguel 6, Roy 0.

UST 74 - N. Danganan 23, E. Danganan 17, B. Santos 12, C. Santos 9, Sison 6, Araza 3, Estudillo 2, Serrano 2.

Quarterscores: 23-22; 52-44; 66-55; 79-74.