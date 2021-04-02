Jerwin Gaco wants to extend playing career, but open to coaching

FOLLOWING another title victory, this time in the MPBL, Jerwin Gaco still wants to continue his playing career, but is also open to a coaching stint in the future.

The 40-year-old Gaco said he is still looking at playing again for the next season of the MPBL after he helped Davao Occidental win the Lakan Season crown over San Juan during the league’s recent bubble.

Of course, Gaco wants to play for the Tigers again if there is an opportunity.

“Sa ngayon, siyempre sana kahit isang conference pa uli sa MPBL, makalaro ako,” Gaco said in an upcoming SPIN Sidelines episode. “Sana sa Davao uli. Pero kapag hindi nabigyan ng chance, sana malaro sa ibang team.”

Gaco said retirement remains far from his mind as he is still passionate to play the game, and willing to take on the grind of another basketball season.

“Nag-eenjoy pa ako. Parang kaya pa ng katawan ko. Mararamdaman mo naman ‘yun eh. Nag-eenjoy pa ako sa basketball,” he said.

In the event that teams will no longer want his services, Gaco said he still wants to be close to the game after his playing career is over through coaching, aside from looking at other business opportunities.

“In case wala ng team, gusto ko rin pumasok sa coaching pero coaching staff lang. Medyo masakit sa ulo ‘yan,” said Gaco smiling, referring to a head coaching position.

The former La Salle and Polytechnic University of the Philippines standout has become known for the collection of titles he had earned from various leagues including the PBA where he won five titles including a grand slam in 2014.

Despite being out of the PBA for five years already, Gaco said he is very satisfied with the way his career is going. Gaco said he is so grateful that he has had that he no longer is eyeing to return to the PBA.

“Siyempre, na-experience na natin makapunta sa PBA. Hindi na tayo bata. Bigay na lang natin sa mga bata,” Gaco said.

Gaco is also thankful that he still has a job, and has stayed in the basketball circles all these years even at his age.

“Okay na ako sa narating ko. Masaya ako na hanggang ngayon, nakakalaro pa rin ako. Pero since naglalaro ako, dere-derecho, from UAAP to PBL to PBA hanggang sa MPBL. Hindi talaga ako nahinto. Nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord na binigyan niya ako ng lakas ng katawan. Blessed na ako. Okay na ako sa narating ko,” he said.