Jerwin Gaco has perfect response to bashers belittling his championship streak

BY now, basketball fans are aware that Jerwin Gaco has added another championship to his wide trophy collection after Davao Occidental's victory over the San Juan Knights in the MPBL Lakan Season Finals.

The championship is the first in the MPBL for Gaco, who has won trophies at almost every stop of his career from the youth level (with James Yap as teammate) to college where he was part of De La Salle's Season 67 (2004-05) champion team.

The bruiser also won seven championships with Harbour Centre in the defunct PBL where he was also a one-time MVP; an ABL trophy with the Philippine Patriots in 2009 and a D League title with Go for Gold in 2018.

The fan favorite, however, is best remembered for his stint with San Mig in the PBA, where he was a member of five champion teams, including the fabled squad that won a grand slam under Tim Cone in the 2014-2015 season.

But with all the accolades and admirers come haters who belittle Gaco's championship streak and his contributions to these title-winning sides, derisively calling him a 'bench player' and dismissing him as no more than a 'lucky charm.'

Asked about these bashers in the latest episode of SPIN Fan Talk hosted by Basketball Republic in the Calamansi app, the 40-year old had the perfect response.

"Di ko pinapansin, kaligayahan nila 'yun eh," Gaco said. "At least hindi ako pagod, may pera pa ko, champion pa. Iniisip ko na lang talaga ay mabuti may trabaho ako."

Well said.

Besides, Gaco has no illusions of being a star. He has always regarded himself as a role player who takes pride in whatever contributions he brings to a team.

"Chine-cherish ko yung moment hanggang andun ako. Ang daming magaling na players, sisipagan ko na lang, kahit bangko, mag extra ka, at least pag ginamit ka di ka magmumukhang tanga," he said.

He has words of wisdom for players chasing the PBA dream.

“Wag kayo mawalan ng pag-asa, ibigay niyo lang yung 101 percent n'yo every practice and every game saka yung disiplina sa sarili dapat andun at wag lalaki ang ulo. Laban lang," he said. "'Wag kayo mawalan ng pagasa."

"Kahit di ako nagagamit sa game, sa practice laging maaga ako, extra shooting, extra work, kasi syempre hindi ka na nga nagagamit, tapos tatamad ka pa. Sa awa ng Diyos every year naman napapapirma ako.”