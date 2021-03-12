Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 12
    Basketball

    Jerrick Balanza traded to NorthPort in swap of draft picks with Ginebra

    by Dodo Catacutan
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | PBA Images

    AFTER one season at Barangay Ginebra, Jerrick Balanza is headed to join Greg Slaughter and Co. at NorthPort.

    The Letran hero was sent to the Batang Pier on Friday by Ginebra, which moved up 10 rungs from No. 12 to No. 2 in the draft order of the second round of Sunday's PBA Rookie Draft by virtue of the transaction.

    The PBA trade committee approved the transaction on Friday, exactly a week after NorthPort and Ginebra shook up the offseason with the swap of big men featuring Greg Slaughter and Christian Standhardinger.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Balanza was earlier rumored to be part of that blockbuster deal but, a week later, still ended up at NorthPort in the deal that will have Ginebra picking at No. 2 in the second round - and 14th overall - on Sunday and the Batang Pier at No. 12.

      According to SPIN.ph sources, Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who will be picking 12th and last in the first round, also wants the No. 14 selection overall to be able to go for a shooter like Jerrick Ahanmisi or Joshua Torralba.

      Continue reading below ↓

      The sweet-shooting former Knight becomes the latest former Ginebra player to be moved to NorthPort, joining Kevin Ferrer, Jervy Cruz, Paolo Taha and Slaughter.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again