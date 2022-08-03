Jerom Lastimosa saves Adamson late to turn back Perpetual

JEROM Lastimosa nailed the dagger three with 13.1 seconds remaining to keep Adamson undefeated in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a 68-61 win over Perpetual Help Wednesday in San Juan.

The incoming fourth-year guard capped off his 18-point performance as he drilled four treys, to go with three steals, one rebound, and one assist to keep the Soaring Falcons unscathed through three games in Group A.

Vince Magbuhos chimed in 10 points, eight boards, four dimes, and two steals, while Joem Sabandal got 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the victory.

Adamson used a strong third quarter to grab a 25-point lead, 54-37, but a relentless Perpetual side rallied and got to within four, 65-61, with 34.6 seconds left, before Lastimosa put the game beyond reach.

"We told our team during half na Perpetual is a good team to play in preseason cause they play tough and they have mature veteran players, so we have to take advantage na makalaro sila," said coach Nash Racela.

"We're trying different combinations, trying lineups kung kayang protektahan yung lamang. But this is a time where players learn and they could explore what we can and can't do."

Marcus Nitura led the Altas with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, but they fell to a 1-2 record.

Jielo Razon contributed 15 points, five assists, and four boards, as Kim Aurin got 10 points and five rebounds in the Perpetual loss. With reports from Ian Dominic Carballo

The Scores:

ADAMSON 68 -- Lastimosa 18, V. Magbuhos 10, Sabandal 10, Maata 8, Colonia 6, Barasi 6, Barcelona 5, Manzano 3, Calisay 2, Yerro 0, Torres 0, W. Magbuhos 0.

PERPETUAL 61 -- Nitura 16, Razon 15, Aurin 10, Omega 7, Boral 7, Egan 4, Martel 2, Barcuma 0, Cuevas 0, Ferreras 0, Nunez 0, Udugan 0.

Quarters: 13-13, 29-28, 54-37, 68-61.

