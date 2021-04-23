Jerick Nakpil leaves VisMin Cup bubble as wife positive for COVID-19

JERICK Nacpil on Friday was allowed to leave the Alcantara bubble of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup-Visayas Leg due to a family emergency.



The 6-foot-3 Warriors swingman said he had to rush home to his wife who contracted the COVID-19 virus. Nacpil and his wife have a five-month-old baby as well.



Dumaguete has granted his release and sent him back home to San Fernando, Pampanga.



He will no longer be allowed to re-enter the bubble.



"We are hoping for the recovery of Jerick's wife. The whole league is with him," said league COO Rocky Chan.



Dumaguete will be left with a huge hole to fill in the absence of Nacpil, who averaged 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game inside the bubble.

He also owns the record for most points scores so far in the league after dropping 27 points in Dumaguete's 88-73 win over Tubigon Bohol last April 17.



Dumaguete, in last place with a 1-4 (win-loss) record, will next face ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu on Saturday.

