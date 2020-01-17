Big boost for Pasig as Jeric Teng regains form after nearly a month out

JERIC Teng is glad to regain his form after nearly a month out due to illness, and is eager to pull Pasig back among the contenders in the MPBL Lakan Cup.

The 28-year-old former PBA player scored a career-high 35 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field, drilling seven shots from deep as the Realtors ended a three-game skid with a 93-88 win over Umus Bandera on Thursday at the at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga.

"Napaka-importante ng larong ito, kailangan talaga namin maipanalo ito kasi dikit-dikit kami sa baba ng playoff race sa North kaya pati yung last four games namin kailangan naming maipanalo," said Teng.

Pasig saw a 25-point lead trimmed to four, 86-82, but Teng scored the Realtors’ final seven points to preserve the win as Pasig moved to solo seventh with a 15-11 win-loss record.

"I think I am just healthy right now kasi noon nagka-ear infection ako. I was sidelined for almost a month, ngayon healthy na ulit kaya bumabalik na yung laro ko."

"Kahit kaunti lang or kahit wala akong puntos basta manalo kami yun ang importante. Kahit mataas ang points ko pero talo kami, wala rin, wala kami sa playoffs. Mas gusto kong manalo na lang ang team namin," Teng added.

In other games, Bulacan outlasted Caloocan, 81-79, while Pampanga beat Batangas in overtime, 82-79.