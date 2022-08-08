Napa refuses to read too much into NU Bulldogs' upset of UP Maroons

IT may be the preseason, but a win is still a win for National University.

After all, it's not everyday that one can take down the reigning UAAP champion just like how NU did in a great 74-72 escape over the University of the Philippines on Sunday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

It gets an added color considering the bad blood over the history of players leaving Jhocson for Diliman over the years that led to an interesting subplot whenever their paths crossed.

From coach Goldwin Monteverde, Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea to the most recent ones in Reyland Torres and Janjan Felicilda, all have chosen to explore greener pastures and found themselves at UP.

But NU coach Jeff Napa insisted that this victory is nothing special and brushed the upset as "no big deal."

"We're just here to compete talaga at susubukan namin kung hanggang saan kami. Sila ang defending champion so sila ang barometer. Lahat ng college team talagang gustong subukan yung capability ng team sa kanila and we accepted the challenge and see come what may ano man ang result."

For Napa, what mattered more was the sustained defensive intensity for the Bulldogs which were able to halt the Fighting Maroons' five-game win run after they won by an average of 28.0 points.

Also bringing joy to the outspoken mentor was how the NU players were able to rise to the occasion especially against a team with the pedigree of UP.

"I just challenged my players to live up doon sa talagang level of competitiveness kasi para naman sa kanila yun. At the end of the day, walang regrets at binigay nila yung best nila," said the veteran coach.

"Di namin pine-pressure yung sarili namin. We're just here to compete. We're here to learn para coming to the season, alam na namin yung approach na gagawin namin at alam namin yung preparation na gagawin."

Taking all into consideration, the postgame celebration after the buzzer horned should be understandable, one that Napa allowed his players to savor.

"Hindi ako nag-celebrate. Dala na lang rin siguro ng tuwa ng mga bata yun kasi bata pa rin yang mga yan. Kumbaga, pag binigyan mo ng lollipop yung five-year-old, matutuwa na yan," he said. "Pero in return na yan sa mga pinaghirapan nila."

After that, though, is a different story altogether.

"Alam naman nila na pag natapos ang celebration, paglabas ng dugout, back to business kami ulit kasi alam nila na ayokong nagse-celebrate," he said. "Wala pa kaming naa-achieve. It's a normal win. At least, maganda ang panalo coming from defending champion and it will give confidence sa mga bata."

