Jeff Cariaso says Jalen Green reminds him of a young Kobe

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso expects big things from Jalen Green, who like Kai Sotto took the new path of playing in the NBA G League.

“I’m just as excited for Jalen as I am with Kai," Cariaso, who was able to see Green play for Fil-Am Sports in the NBTC at the Mall of Asia Arena a few years ago, said during a recent episode of Republika Huddle of NBA Philippines.

"I got a chance to see him last time he was here in MOA against Kai and this kid is an athlete. This kid can play,” added Cariaso.

Green, 18, and one of the top high school prospects in the US, will be leading the Select Team in games against G-League sides. The youngsters will also undergo training with NBA-level coaches and trainers.

Cariaso said the Fil-American's all-around ability packed in 6-foot-5 frame makes him stand out.

“When you watch him, he is athletic, he can shoot, he is a defender, his energy is non-stop, seems like he was coachable. He was a little bit emotional the last time he was here. But there’s no question he can play,” said Cariaso.

Cariaso said Green reminds him of some top NBA stars.

“He reminds me of that young Kobe [Bryant] a little bit where he can do everything. At his age level, he is really at the elite level amongst his peers," said Cariaso, adding the G-League will give Green fresh challenges.

"You know that he is not going to learn anything with his current status if he stays where he is playing with the same guys.”

Cariaso said Green’s game is top notch and he can get even better in the G League.

“His skill set is already that good where he needs to kinda up the level in order to improve. I can see him as a young Kobe, a young [Kevin] Garnett a little bit where his talent level is there. It’s really now about his growth and really improving in every aspect.”