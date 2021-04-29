Monster Mantilla game carries Dumaguete past Tabogon in VisMin Cup

ALCANTARA, CEBU — Jaybie Mantilla put Dumaguete on his back and carried it to a 90-85 win over Tabogon in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Thursday night at the Civic Center.

With Dumaguete down by 15 at halftime, Mantilla — a former CESAFI MVP — exploded for 17 points in the third quarter to turn the tables on the Voyagers and put the Warriors in the driver’s seat, 71-69.

He completed a three-point play with 2:44 left to put Dumaguete in the lead for good as the Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 2-7, good for a share of fifth place alongside Tubigon Bohol.

“We needed to win this game. So there was no time to relax and we needed to step up so that we could get a better position in the playoffs,” said Mantilla, who also is the SK chairman of Brgy. Suba Pasil in Cebu City. “Coach Leode (Garcia) also told me that I needed to step up and really show my game.”

The 5-foot-8 Mantilla finished with 29 points on 13-of-16 shooting to go with eight rebounds, nine assists, and a whopping seven steals.

Big man Mannie Gabas also played a huge role in Dumaguete’s win as he tallied a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds while Doligon added 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Off guard James Regalado chipped in 12 points and three assists before fouling out in the fourth period.

Joemari Lacastesanto scored 16 points for the Voyagers, who ended the elims with a 3-7 card for the fourth seed.

The scores:

Dumaguete (90) — Mantilla 29, Gabas 19, Doligon 14, Regalado 12, Velasquez 8, Aguilar 5, Gonzalgo 2, Tomilloso 1, Ramirez 0, Porlares 0.

Tabogon (85) — Lacastesantos 16, Bersabal 15, Diaz 13, Vitug 12, Sombero 12, Bringas 9, Orquina 5, Delos Reyes 3, Caballero 0.

Quarterscores: 18-27, 34-49, 71-69, 90-85