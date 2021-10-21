Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 21
    Basketball

    Javi Gomez de Liano to sit out Ibaraki match vs Thirdy, San-En

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Javi Gomez de Liano Gilas
    Javi Gomez de Liano's debut in the Japan B.League will have to wait.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    JAVI Gomez de Liano's debut for Ibaraki Robots will have to wait as he will sit out the game against Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix this weekend at Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena.

    The team announced the development on Thursday, although it did not reveal the reason behind the Filipino import's non-availability.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Ibaraki is one of the two remaining teams in the first division of the B.League which has yet to chalk up a win six games into the season. The other is Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses.

    Gomez de Liano's absence means the Robots will once again have to lean on imports Eric Jacobsen and Chehales Tapscott as they aim to beat the NeoPhoenix (2-4).

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    High hopes for Javi

    With the Gilas Pilipinas shooter sitting this one out, he is likely to make his debut next Wednesday against SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

    Ibaraki has high hopes that Gomez de Liano can boost the team's offense, especially after the University of the Philippines forward averaged 10.7 points on 50-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes in the 2019 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Javi Gomez de Liano's debut in the Japan B.League will have to wait.
      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again