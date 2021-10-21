Javi Gomez de Liano to sit out Ibaraki match vs Thirdy, San-En

JAVI Gomez de Liano's debut for Ibaraki Robots will have to wait as he will sit out the game against Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix this weekend at Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena.

The team announced the development on Thursday, although it did not reveal the reason behind the Filipino import's non-availability.

Ibaraki is one of the two remaining teams in the first division of the B.League which has yet to chalk up a win six games into the season. The other is Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses.

Gomez de Liano's absence means the Robots will once again have to lean on imports Eric Jacobsen and Chehales Tapscott as they aim to beat the NeoPhoenix (2-4).

High hopes for Javi

With the Gilas Pilipinas shooter sitting this one out, he is likely to make his debut next Wednesday against SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

Ibaraki has high hopes that Gomez de Liano can boost the team's offense, especially after the University of the Philippines forward averaged 10.7 points on 50-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes in the 2019 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

