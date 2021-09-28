Javi GDL set to miss Ibaraki's first 4 games due to quarantine

JAVI Gomez de Liano will miss the first four assignments for the Ibaraki Robots in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Javi Gomez de Liano B.League update

The University of the Philippines forward confirmed the development as he is expected to fly for Japan this week.

Once he arrives, he will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine before joining his new club. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

That means that Gomez de Liano won't be in uniform for Ibaraki's season opener against the Akita Northern Happinets this weekend on the road at CNA Arena Akita.

He will also miss the chance to face Kiefer Ravena as the Robots face the Shiga Lakestars on Oct. 9 and 10 at Ukaruchan Arena.

The earliest Gomez de Liano can make his debut is in the team's home opener on Oct. 16 and 17 against top contender Utsunomiya Brex at Adastria Mito Arena.

He joins Dwight Ramos of the Toyama Grouses and Kemark Carino of the second division club Aomori Wat's as late entrants, with the Japanese professional basketball league formally tipping off this weekend.

Aside from the three, though, the other Filipinos are already set for the new season, highlighted by the battle between the Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer as their respective teams San-En NeoPhoenix and Shiga Lakestars collide this weekend.

