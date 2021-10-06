Javi Gomez de Liano leaves for Japan to join Ibaraki Robots

JAVI Gomez de Liano has left for Japan to begin his professional career with the Ibaraki Robots in the B.League.

The 6-foot-4 forward from University of the Philippines departed on Wednesday and will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine before he can join his new club.

That means he will continue to miss Ibaraki's games this weekend against Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars at Ukaruchan Arena, and the team's home opener at Adastria Mito Arena against last season's top seed Utsunomiya Brex on Oct. 16 and 17.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Gomez de Liano, though, can be cleared to play his first game against a fellow Filipino Thirdy Ravena for the Robots' home stand against the San-En NeoPhoenix on Oct. 23 and 24.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ibaraki has high hopes for Gomez de Liano, who shot 10.7 points on a blistering 50-percent clip from downtown, on top of 3.0 rebounds in just 16.9 minutes in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Robots are hopeful to make an impact after being promoted to the first division from their runner-up finish in B2 last year.

Continue reading below ↓

Ibaraki has lost its opening-day assignments against the Akita Northern Happinets to fall to 0-2 early in the season.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.