Utsunomiya Brex eases to victory over Javi GDL-less Ibaraki

UTSONOMIYA Brex proved too strong for the cellar-dwelling Ibaraki Robots, 88-66, on Saturday in the Japan B. League at Adastria Mito Arena.

Isaac Fotu of New Zealand was a beast down low for the Brex, scoring 26 points and six rebounds, while Josh Scott had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Japan national team mainstay Kosuke Takeuchi scored 10 for Utsunomiya, as Chase Fieler got nine points, eight rebounds, and four assists as Utsunomiya Brex improved its win-loss record to 2-3.

The Robots are still without Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liano.

Javi Gomez de Liano is still in quarantine after arriving in Japan over a week ago.

Indonesian-American winger Brandon Jawato finally made his debut for the Brex but went scoreless as he missed both of his shots in three minutes of action.

Utsunomiya was hardly threatened in the game as Ibaraki failed to keep up and even stared at a 32-point deficit, 82-50, ater a Hirohide Araya layup with 4:49 remaining in the game.

Chehales Tapscott paced the Robots (0-5) with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals, Eric Jacobsen got 17 points, four boards, and two dimes, and Kohei Fukuzawa scored 10.

Ibaraki is looking to bounce back as it meets Utsunomiya anew on Sunday.

