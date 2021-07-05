JAVI Gomez de Liano is also heading to Japan.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward has agreed to a deal with the Ibaraki Robots, joining younger brother Juan in the B.League.

The team announced the signing on Monday as the Gomez de Liano brothers mark a new start to their careers after their stay in University of the Philippines.

"I'd like to thank coach Richard [Glesmann] and Robots management for giving me this opportunity of the lifetime. At the same time I can't wait to play for you guys and meet the amazing community out there," he said.

Japan stint for Javi GdL after Fiba Asia qualifiers

Javi, 22, is coming off a stint with the national team where he averaged 10.7 points on 50-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes of play in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

He was one of the last three cuts for the Gilas team in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Ibaraki went on a 39-16 record in the second division last season, good for third, and made it through to the finals before falling to the Gunma Crane Thunders in the three-game championship.

Still, the Robots have been promoted to the first division starting in the 2021-22 season.

Javi won't be facing his younger brother Juan, who recently signed with Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the second division, although he will meet Thirdy Ravena who re-signed with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

