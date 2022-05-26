Jason Brickman shines as Kaohsiung beats Taiwan to close in on finals

JASON Brickman's imprint was all over for the Kaohsiung Aquas as they moved a win away from advancing to the T1 League Finals with a 114-91 rout of Taiwan Beer HeroBears Wednesday at Fengshan Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am guard delivered 19 points, eight assists, three steals, and two rebounds as the Aquas took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three semifinals.

Lithuanian center Mindaugas Kupsas paced the balanced attack for the Aquas with 24 points, seven boards, and four assists as Kaohsiung saw seven of its players score in double figures.

Xavier Alexander posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, Hu Long-mao had 16 points, seven boards, and six assists, and Yu Huan-ya drained five treys and finished with 15 points in the win.

The top-seed Aquas go for the kill on Friday at University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

Diamond Stone led Taiwan Beer with 29 points and six rebounds, while Chiang Yu-an provided support with his 28 points, five boards, and five assists in the loss.

