Jason Brickman's missed floater costs Kaohsiung third straight win

JASON Brickman could not deliver the game-winning floater at the end of regulation and Kaohsiung Aquas paid for it dearly, losing to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears, 131-125 in overtime Saturday in the T1 League at University of Taipei Tianmu Campus Gymnasium.

Ramon Galloway put the exclamation point to the hosts' 18-point explosion in the extra period, delivering an emphatic dunk in the waning seconds as the home team halted the league leaders' two-game win streak.

Brickman's missed floater would certainly bring him nightmares as that flushed out his near-triple-double effort of 25 points, 16 assists, eight rebounds, and six steals.

But it's not just him, with Mindaugas Kupsas also failing to score on a pair of putbacks as the fourth quarter clock expired and left the game tied at 113.

Yu Huan-ya fired 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting from deep for the Aquas, Kupsas got 22 points, 20 boards, and three blocks, and Hu Long-mao also scored 22 built on three treys in the losing effort.

Kaohsiung dropped to 11-4, but will get a quick pivot on Monday against the Taichung Suns.

Chiang Yu-an lit up for Taiwan Beer with 33 points, 12 assists, and five boards to improve to 10-6 and force a tie at second with the New Taipei CTBC DEA.

