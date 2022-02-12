Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Feb 12
    Basketball

    Brickman's Kaohsiung evens season series vs Heading's Taichung

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Jason Brickman Kaohsiung Taiwan
    Jason Brickman continues to flaunt his playmaking in Taiwan.

    KAOHSIUNG Aquas finally got back at the Taichung Wagor Suns, 87-71, to arrest their two-game skid Saturday in the T1 League at Kaohsiung Arena.

    T1 League news

    Jason Brickman didn't need to score that much as his nine assists, four steals, and three rebounds were worth more than his five points as the hosts reaffirmed their position at the top of the standings at 10-3.

    Mindaugas Kupsas paced the Aquas, which are coming off a 12-day break, with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals, Xavier Alexander chimed in 15 points, six boards, and four assists, and Yu Huan-ya buried four treys for his 14 points.

    It was a sweet redemption for Kaohsiung as it evened its season series against Taichung after the Aquas lost to the Suns, 93-88 in Dec. 29 and once again a 104-89 defeat in Jan. 28.

    Kaohsiung won the first meeting between the two teams, 92-81, last Dec. 19.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Aquas also snapped the Suns' five-game win streak to send them to a 7-6 standing.
    Sani Sakakini paced Taichung with 24 points and 22 rebounds, while Jordan Heading added 16 points, three boards, and two assists in the loss.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Kaohsiung will try to win back-to-back games as it meets the cellar-dwelling Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Taichung, meanwhile, will take an eight-day break before meeting the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Jason Brickman continues to flaunt his playmaking in Taiwan.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again