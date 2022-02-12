Brickman's Kaohsiung evens season series vs Heading's Taichung

KAOHSIUNG Aquas finally got back at the Taichung Wagor Suns, 87-71, to arrest their two-game skid Saturday in the T1 League at Kaohsiung Arena.

Jason Brickman didn't need to score that much as his nine assists, four steals, and three rebounds were worth more than his five points as the hosts reaffirmed their position at the top of the standings at 10-3.

Mindaugas Kupsas paced the Aquas, which are coming off a 12-day break, with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals, Xavier Alexander chimed in 15 points, six boards, and four assists, and Yu Huan-ya buried four treys for his 14 points.

It was a sweet redemption for Kaohsiung as it evened its season series against Taichung after the Aquas lost to the Suns, 93-88 in Dec. 29 and once again a 104-89 defeat in Jan. 28.

Kaohsiung won the first meeting between the two teams, 92-81, last Dec. 19.

The Aquas also snapped the Suns' five-game win streak to send them to a 7-6 standing.

Sani Sakakini paced Taichung with 24 points and 22 rebounds, while Jordan Heading added 16 points, three boards, and two assists in the loss.

Kaohsiung will try to win back-to-back games as it meets the cellar-dwelling Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday.

Taichung, meanwhile, will take an eight-day break before meeting the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

