Jason Brickman posts double-double as Kaohsiung routs Taoyuan

JASON Brickman had 14 points, 13 assists and five rebounds as Kaohsiung bounced back with a 137-117 win over Taoyuan on Sunday in the T1 League at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium.

Ferrakohn Hall lit up for 33 points and 11 boards in the league leader's penultimate game of the eliminations to rise up to 22-7.

Lithuanian center Mindaugas Kupsas chipped in 23 points and 11 rebounds, Yu Huan-ya got 17 points, and Xavier Alexander had 15 points and 11 boards in the win.

The Aquas, on top of the six-team standings, end their elimination-round schedule against Taiwan Beer HeroBears next Sunday.

Troy Williams led Taoyuan with 44 points and 14 rebounds in the loss as it missed the services of Caelan Tiongson sat out his seventh straight game.

The Leopards sunk to 6-21 record to finish the season.

Taipei defeats Taichung

Meanwhile, second-running Taichung Wagor Suns fell to New Taipei CTBC DEA, 110-106, at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

Jordan Heading missed the game, leading to Taichung relying on Anthony Tucker's 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Iranian center Aaron Geramipoor and Julian Wright both had 14 in the loss to cap off the eliminations with a 19-10 card.

New Taipei banked on Aaron Epps' 27 points and 11 boards to move up to third place at 17-12.

