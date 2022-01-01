Jason Brickman leads way as Kaohsiung beats Taiwan Beer

JASON Brickman capped off the year with fireworks as he led the Kaohsiung Aquas to a 114-113 victory over the Taiwan Beer HeroBears in the T1 League Friday at Kaohsiung Arena.

The Fil-Am guard exploded for 29 points, while also making 10 assists and six rebounds as the Aquad improved their win-loss record to 5-1.

Mindaugas Kupsas had 25 points, six boards, and four blocks, as Hu Long-mao added 15 points and eight boards in the victory.

Kaohsiung Aquas hold off Taiwan Beer

The Aquas were leading comfortably heading into the payoff period, grabbing a 93-78 edge, before Taiwan Beer staged a 35-point fourth quarter rally that just ran out of time.

Kaohsiung will be back in action on Sunday against the Tainan TSG GhostHawks at CNU Shao-Tzung Gymnasium.

Lee Chi-wei paced Taiwan Beer (4-3) with 20 points, Chiang Yu-an added 19 points, eight assists, and two rebounds, and Chu Yi-tsung chimed in 18 points, six boards, and four dimes in the loss.

