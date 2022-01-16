Do-it-all Brickman impresses anew as Kaohsiung takes fifth straight win

THE Kaohsiung Aquas made it five straight wins after trampling on the Taoyuan Leopards, 116-82, to stay on top of the T1 League on Saturday at Chung Yuan Christian University Gymnasium.

Jason Brickman was once again all over the floor with his 17 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, to go with nine assists and four rebounds, helping the visitors improve to a 9-1 (win-loss) card.

His playmaking was crucial in Kaohsiung's 36-point second frame that led to a 65-47 halftime lead which it stretched to 32, 92-60, entering the final canto.

Hu Long-mao paced the Aquas with 20 points, nine boards, five dimes, and four steals; Mindaugas Kupsas recorded a double-double with his 17 points, 18 rebounds, two blocks, and Yu Huan-ya went perfect from the field on the way to his 13 points and three assists.

It was a forgettable showing for Taoyuan which relied heavily on new import John Gillon's 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓

Yu Cheng-du shot 5-of-8 shooting from three for his 15 points and three boards, as Deyonta Davis had 11 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks in the Leopards' fourth consecutive defeat.

Caelan Tiongson was silenced in this duel as he was limited to just six points, six boards, and five assists as Taoyuan remained at the bottom of the standings on a 1-7 record.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kaohsiung will be back on action on Jan. 23 against the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at University of Taipei - Tianmu Gymnasium, while Taoyuan will remain at home to host the Taichung Wagor Suns on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.