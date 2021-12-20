Jason Brickman fires 22 as Kaohsiung beats Taichung to stay unbeaten

JASON Brickman had 22 points as the Kaohsiung Aquas notched a 92-81 victory over the Taichung Wagor Suns on Sunday at Kaohsiung Arena to stay undefeated in the T1 League.

The Fil-Am playmaker added five assists and five steals to anchor the home team to their fourth straight victory to move at the top of the standings.

Mindaugas Kupsas joined him in the raid with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks, while Yu Huan-ya added 14 points and three boards.

Kaohsiung needed a huge finishing kick, firing 21 fourth quarter points to stave off Taichung and keep its unbeaten run.

Jordan Heading's Suns remain winless.

PHOTO: Taichung Suns

The Aquas return to action on Dec. 26 in a rematch against the Suns, this time on the latter's home court at National Taiwan Sports University Gymnasium.

Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Heading notched 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists for Taichung, winless in two games.

Sani Sakakini paced the Suns with 24 points, 11 boards, and two blocks, while Alonzo Gee got 12 points, 22 rebounds, and five assists in the defeat.

The Suns return to action next Saturday to face the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at National Taiwan Sports University Gymnasium.

