Jason Brickman's Kaohsiung edges Taiwan Beer in T1 opener

JASON Brickman helped the Kaohsiung Poseidon Aquas to a season-opening 107-106 win over the Taiwan Beer Herobears in the T1 League on Saturday at the University of Taipei's Tian-Mu Campus Gym.

The Fil-Am guard drained a three-pointer with 1:33 left that pulled Kaohsiung within one, 104-103. Ferrakohn Hall drained another long bomb to tie the game at 106 with 40.9 seconds remaining.

After another botched possession for Taiwan Beer, Brickman attracted the defense before finding Mindaugas Kupsas, who split his charities in the last 10 ticks for the win.

The three was actually Brickman's lone conversion as he also had eight assists and seven rebounds in the triumph.

Kupsas led the way with 27 points, 15 boards, and two assists, Hu Long-Mao added a double-double of his own with 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Hall got 17 points and two boards for the Aquas.

Kaohsiung continues this roadtrip next Sunday against New Taipei CTBC DEA at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

Diamond Stone unfurled 44 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort for Taiwan Beer.

