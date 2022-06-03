Brickman, Aquas rip Heading, Kaohsiung by 30 to move on cusp of T1 title

JASON Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas moved a win away from the inaugural T1 League crown with a 112-82 Game Two rout of the Taichung Wagor Suns Thursday at Fengshan Gymnasium.

Jason Brickman, Aquas near T1 title

The Fil-Am guard orchestrated the 30-point blowout with his 11 points, 13 assists, and four rebounds as the top seed gained a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Hu Long-mao exploded for 38 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with five assists, three steals, and two boards to lead Kaohsiung.

Ferrakohn Hall poured 12 points, six boards, and two dimes, while Mindaugas Kupsas had 10 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the win for the top-seed.

The Aquas can claim the first ever championship in Game Three on Saturday at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jordan Heading was held to just two points and three assists for Taichung.

Sani Sakakini and Su Yi-chin also scored 19 points each in the losing cause for the Suns.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.