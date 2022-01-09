Jason Brickman helps Kaohsiung get past New Taipei

JASON Brickman once again set the table for Kaohsiung Aquas as they beat New Taipei CTBC DEA, 93-76, in the T1 League on Saturday at Kaohsiung Arena.

The Fil-Am guard dropped 12 points, eught assists, five rebounds, and three steals as the home team claimed their third straight victory to remain on top of the standings at 7-1.

Mindaugas Kupsas led the Aquas with 26 points and 30 boards.

Yu Huan-ya provided support with his 13 points on 3-of-7 clip from downtown, to go with five rebounds and two assists, as Ferrakohn Hall and Hu Long-mao both had 11 in the victory.

Kaohsiung will attempt to stretch its win streak to four on Sunday when it plays the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, at the same venue.

Marlon Johnson paced New Taipei (4-4) with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Abassi got a double-double of 18 points and 10 boards in the defeat.

Taiwan Beer beats Jordan Heading's Suns

Meanwhile, the struggles continued for the Taichung Wagor Suns as they bowed to the Taiwan Beer HeroBears, 91-84, at National Taiwan University of Sport Gymnasium.

The defeat was Taichung's third straight loss.

Jordan Heading had 25 points and seven rebounds for Taichung.

Chiang Yu-an powered Taiwan Beer with 28 points built on five triples, while Tony Mitchell got 19 points and nine rebounds.

Diamond Stone had a near triple-double with 17 points, 14 boards, nine assists, and four steals as the HeroBears rose to a 6-3 card.

Palestinian star Sani Sakakini paced the Suns with 19 points, 21 rebounds, six assists, and five steals as they remain near the bottom of the standings at 2-5.

Aside from Heading and Sakakini, no other Taichung player got in double figures with Ting Sheng-ju and Julian Wright only scoring nine in the defeat.

The Suns continue their home stand when they face the Taoyuan Leopards on Sunday.

