Brickman hits four treys as Kaohsiung off to 2-0 start in T1 League

KAOHSIUNG Aquas made it two in a row in the T1 League, taking down New Taipei CTBC DEA, 87-69, and seized the early league lead on Sunday at Xinzhuang Stadium.

Jason Brickman found his range and shot 4-of-9 from deep for his 12 points. He added 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals to orchestrate the attack for the Aquas.

His imprint was all over the game as Kaohsiung dished out 25 assists and shot 12-of-36 from distance to stay unscathed in the newly launched league.

Mindaugas Kupsas led the way for the Aquas with his 28 points and 19 rebounds, while Hu Long-mao got 13 points, eight boards, five dimes, and two steals in the victory.

Holding a slim six-point lead, 63-59, with 9:35 left, Kaohsiung went on a 19-4 run capped by a jumper from Yu Huan-ya to take a 82-63 lead with 1:06 left.

The Aquas now take a 13-day break before facing New Taipei anew, this time in their home floor at the Kaohsiung Arena on Dec. 18.

Taiwanese naturalized player Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga, more commonly known as Abassi, spearheaded New Taipei with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

