Do-it-all Jason Brickman helps Kaohsiung pull off great escape

JASON Brickman once again flaunted his on-court wizardry in Kaohsiung Aquas' tight 100-98 victory over the New Taipei CTBC DEA on Sunday in the T1 League at Kaohsiung Arena.

The Filipino guard collected 18 points, 13 assists, and three rebounds to spark the home team's fourth straight victory that tightened its grip of the top spot at 16-5 (win-loss).

Kupsas plays hero's role

But it was Mindaugas Kupsas who played the hero's role, scoring the game-winning putback off a Ferrakohn Hall miss as time expired to cap off his monster double-double performance of 19 points, 23 boards, and four blocks.

Yu Huan-ya also got 16 points and four rebounds for the Aquas.

Aaron Epps carried New Taipei with 29 points and 12 boards, Abassi added 29 points, four rebounds, and three steals, and Marlon Johnson had 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The CTBC DEA fell to a 13-8 card after losing for the second time in their last three outings.

Kaohsiung will continue this homestand on Saturday against the Taiwan Beer HeroBears.

