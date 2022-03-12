Jason Brickman dishes nine assists as Kaohsiung beats Taoyuan

KAOHSIUNG got back to its winning ways with a 106-100 victory over Taoyuan on Friday in the T1 League at Chung Yuan University Gymnasium.

Jason Brickman made up for his paltry 3-of-11 shooting with nine assists as he collected eight points and eight rebounds.

Mindaugas Kupsas had 32 points, nine boards, and two blocks, while Hu Long-mao dropped 22 points, five rebounds, and five dimes to bring Kaohsiung back on top with a 13-5 win-loss record.

Deyonta Davis carried Taoyuan with a monster statline of 26 points, 21 rebounds, and six blocks, as John Gillon added 21 points, seven assists, and three steals in the defeat.

Caelan Tiongson was silenced in the loss as the Leopards sunk to a 2-13 card and fell to their 12th game in the last 13 outings.

Kaohsiung will travel to meet the Taichung Suns on Sunday, while Taoyuan continue this homestand against the Taiwan Beer HeroBears on Saturday.

