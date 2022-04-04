Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jason Brickman delivers anew as Kaohsiung rips Tainan

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    Jason Brickman and the Aquas improve to 18-6.

    JASON Brickman continued to dazzle for Kaohsiung as they scored an easy 102-77 victory over the Tainan TSG GhostHawks in the T1 League on Sunday at Kaohsiung Arena.

    The Fil-Am guard fired 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and two steals as the home team won back-to-back games and six of their last seven to remain firmly at the top of the standings with an 18-6 record.

    Mindaugas Kupsas paced the Aquas with 19 points, 12 boards, two assists, and two blocks, as Yu Huan-ya drained five treys for his 15 points, four rebounds, four dimes, and three steals.

    Back-to-back wins for Kaohsiung

    Ferrakohn Hall added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Negus Webster-Chan and Yu Chun-an both got 11 in the rout.

    Jordan Chatman topscored for the cellar-dwelling Tainan with 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while former Ginebra import Charles Garcia got 20 points and eight boards.

    Naturalized center Will Artino also kept the GhostHawks afloat with 19 points and 17 rebounds in the loss as they sunk to 4-19.

    Kaohsiung looks to lock up the top seed when it plays New Taipei CTBC DEA next Sunday.

