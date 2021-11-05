Sangiao plays down Jarred Brooks' mind games ahead of fight vs Adiwang

TEAM Lakay coach Mark Sangiao would rather have none of Jarred Brooks' remarks as the brash American is seemingly trying to drive a wedge between Lito Adiwang and reigning ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio.

"Wala siyang masabi. Gumagawa siya ng storya just to make issues para sirain yung focus ni Lito," said the decorated mentor.

Adiwang vs Brooks

Brooks' mind games is understandable as he makes his promotional debut against Adiwang at ONE: NextGen II next week in Singapore.

In past interviews, Brooks was adamant in his observation of saying that the ONE Super Series winner is actually better than the current titlist Pacio.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto | ONE Championship

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But Sangiao has leapt to the defense of his fighters, saying that one really can't make that comparison especially as Brooks has never really fought both Pacio and Adiwang.

"Di mo masasabi yun hangga't di mo nata-try kalabanin yung dalawa. Baka na-try niya si Lito, pero di pa rin niya masasabi yung sa caliber ni Joshua," he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, Sangiao said that Adiwang's camp isn't taking Brooks lightly as Thunder Kid prepares for his first main event billing.

"Syempre hindi natin ina-underestimate si Jarred Brooks. Nakita ko nung nire-review ko yung fights niya, napaka-explosive niya din. So dapat paghandaan siya ni Lito dahil galing yan sa isa sa mga pinakamagaling na MMA outfits sa US, so kailangang magprepara natin ng husto," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.