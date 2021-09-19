B.League-bound Dwight Ramos says PBA still in his plans

ALREADY being billed this early as top PBA prospect, Dwight Ramos says the local pro league remains is his plans even as he prepares to see action in Japan.

"Of course, I’ve always wanted to play in the PBA. And just like the locals in Japan, they want to stay in Japan to play there. I think the same thing goes for us Filipinos, so we’re just hoping that opportunity comes again," he told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala.

"We’re hoping that after we're all done with our stints overseas, we could come back and play in the PBA."

Ramos is the latest Filipino to head to the Japanese B.League after signing with the Toyama Grouses.

It was a shocking development, especially with the Gilas Pilipinas guard yet to suit up for a game in Ateneo in the UAAP.

But the current situation of sports in the country forced the 23-year-old to rethink of his plans and reassess his future.

Continue reading below ↓

"I was thinking about how unstable basketball kind of is in the Philippines right now, so I had to look for another option where I could keep playing in," he said. "I just think that the basketball scene in Japan is a little more stable right now, compared to the Philippines and the PBA. It’s really hard here. You never know when you can practice, or play games."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I was just looking at what’s the best place for me right now to improve, and I think it’s in Japan for now."

Dwight Ramos

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In Japan, 6-foot-4 do-it-all playmaker will get a chance to mix it up against five other Filipinos in the first division of the B.League, with Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), Bobby Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex BB), and Javi Gomez de Liano (Ibaraki Robots) all set to play this season there.

Juan Gomez de Liano (Earthfriends Tokyo Z) and Kemark Carino (Aomori Wat's) will compete in the second division.

"My mind is on this next season coming up for me, because that’s obviously what’s next," said Ramos.

"But then after this season, that’s when I’ll start thinking about what’s going to happen for me after that. Whether that’s the PBA or it’s another league, I’ll just have to weigh my options again."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.