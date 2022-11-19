Matthew Wright makes four treys as Kyoto subdues Hokkaido

MATTHEW Wright buried four three-pointers to push Kyoto Hannaryz to an 80-75 nipping of Levanga Hokkaido on Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at Yotsuba Arena Tokachi.

Filipinos in B.League Division 1 stats

The Fil-Canadian shooter went 4-of-6 from deep, to go with two rebounds, an assist, and a steal to even Kyoto's standing at 5-5 as it won four of its last five games.

Dwight Ramos came off the bench for Hokkaido (3-7) and unfurled 10 points built on a pair of treys, on top of an assist and a steal.

Thirdy Ravena also helped San-En NeoPhoenix to a 81-75 conquest over Akita Northern Happinets at CNA Arena Akita.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard chimed in 10 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in his return after being placed as a reserve for Gilas Pilipinas in the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

San-En annexed its win streak to four to rise to a 7-3 slate.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Ryukyu Golden Kings, on the other hand, blasted Shiga Lakes, 72-51, at Okinawa Arena.

Jay Washington only had two points and three rebounds off the bench, but his presence was hardly needed as Ryukyu cruised to the bounce back win to move up to 8-2 after winning six of its last seven outings.

Watch Now

Kiefer Ravena missed all of his six shots in nine minutes of play, but still got three rebounds, two steals, and one assist for Shiga. The Lakes have now lost six straight games to remain at the cellar at 2-8.

Bobby Ray Parks' 15 points also wasn't enough as Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 85-73, at Park Arena Komaki.

He shot 3-of-6 from deep, alongside a rebound, an assist, and a block, but Nagoya saw the end of its three-game win streak to go down to 7-3.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Justine Baltazar went scoreless but had one assist in one minute and 39 seconds of action in Hiroshima Dragonflies' 92-77 stunner over Chiba Jets at Funabashi Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Hiroshima extended its win streak to six to climb up to 8-2.